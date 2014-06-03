Developing Add-ons for Enterprise Apps like JIRA
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks beyond developing for Google Play and Apple's App Store to enterprise app stores, and their opportunities for better returns and support.
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks beyond developing for Google Play and Apple's App Store to enterprise app stores, and their opportunities for better returns and support.
By Annarita Tranfici,
Annarita Tranfici looks at 5 services to help you optimize your mobile apps based on how users are actually using them.
By Jay Raj,
Jay Raj looks at Siphon, a tool that makes publishing React Native apps easy.
By Robyn Tippin,
Robyn Tippin looks at three app monetization options that are an alternative to paid downloads.
By Robyn Tippin,
Robyn Tippin looks at 5 alternative app stores to sell your apps.
By Jen Looper,
When your portfolio grows larger than ten apps, it can become hard to maintain the quality of a portfolio. Here are some ideas to help you manage yours.