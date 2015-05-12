Can We Use Laravel to Build a Custom Google Drive UI?
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta builds a brand new Google Drive admin UI with Laravel!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta builds a brand new Google Drive admin UI with Laravel!
By Sajjad Ashraf,
Sajjad Ashraf looks at accessing native platform APIs by creating custom React Native modules
By Valdio Veliu,
Valdio Veliu looks at OkHttp, an Android HTTP client from square that helps simplify API calls in your apps.
By Abbas Suterwala,
Abbas Suterwala looks at managing sound from multiple apps and sources in Android with audio focus.
By Aleksander Koko,
Aleksander Koko looks at networking in iOS, including NSURLSession and Alamofire.
By Wern Ancheta,
In this tutorial, we’re going to take a look at the Marvel API, a tool provided by Marvel for developers to get access to the 70-plus years of Marvel comics data.
By Valdio Veliu,
File storage is an essential feature for an Android app. In this tutorial Valdio Veliu shows you how to add the Dropbox API for cloud storage.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta uses the Ionic framework and the Google Vision API to create an image recognition app.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta builds a Hacker News reader with a local cache from nothing with the Lumen microframework!
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik examines the purpose of APIs, and how Postman can help with the critical task of testing them for functionality, exception handling and security.
By Bruno Skvorc,
The newest edition of sourcehunt presents 6 more promising packages that might find a home in your project one day. Help them grow by contributing!
By Francesco Malatesta,
Francesco builds an AngularJS app to consume a previously built Laravel API application for making book wishlists. JSON web token authentication in action!
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos takes a break from Drupal to teach us about Wunderlist and it's (almost) brand new API - see how easy it is to build custom todo UIs!
By Shivam Mamgain,
Shivam Mamgain explores ways to utilize and customize Google Maps with GMaps.js, a library that makes it much easier to harness the Google Maps API.
By Simon Codrington,
Simon presents the Battery Status API, used for determining the battery levels of an end user's device and tailoring your app to optimize performance.
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern continues where he left off in the last part, and implements liking, watchlisting and uploading of videos into his Slim application!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern goes through the process of building a sample video search application consuming Vimeo's API, using the Slim framework. Don't change the channel!
By Zack Wallace,
Zack Wallace shares 13 tips that will help you design and build apps more efficiently.
By Corey Martin,
Corey Martin compares Stripe and Braintree, two online API-driven systems for collecting payments on the web.
By Abbas Suterwala,
Abbas Suterwala looks at using AIDL for sharing functionality between Android apps and services, perfect for developers with multiple apps.
By Jad Joubran,
Jad builds a Laravel + Angular skeleton app that's designed to be highly team-scalable - meaning easily extensible and adaptable to new devs on the team!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta takes a look at the Instagram API, and uses both Guzzle and a PHP client to access it - tune in and build your own Instagram app!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern introduces API.ai, a service which allows you to tie voice control to your apps by recognizing natural language and applying callbacks to phrases
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno implements WP-API and OAuth into a WordPress installation, allowing other outside apps to hook into WP and use API calls to make posts!
By Dennis Hotson,
Dennis Hotson discusses the process of building an API, from scoping and working with developers to documenting and choosing between REST and RPC.
By Parham Doustdar,
Parham Doustdar builds a leaderboard app with Silex and Github's API in which you can easily find out the most popular users of a language in a region
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie explores Github's Public Event data through Google BigQuery, and builds a demo PHP app around it for checking project popularity. Check it out!
By Younes Rafie,
Following up on his previous post, Younes Rafie implements searching and categories into his Youtube Laravel application.
By Younes Rafie,
The Youtube API can be a powerful ally in creating your own video watching app. See how Younes does it in this intro to using Youtube with Laravel!
By Tanay Pant,
Tanay Pant introduces IBM's Watson Developer Cloud, a set of APIs enabling developers to leverage Watson's artificial intelligence computer system.