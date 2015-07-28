Video: Classes in Swift
By Brett Romero,
In this video we'll look how classes and instances of classes are made in Swift.
By Michael Chan,
In this video we look at controlled inputs in React. This is unique concept to React that can be tricky to understand at first.
By Tim Evko,
In this short video I go over a feature in chrome developer tools that's rarely used, but can deliver great insight when doing a performance audit.
By Lami Adabonyan,
In this screencast I'll show you how to make your code more succinct by using the ternary operator to write shorthand if-else conditional statements in PHP.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Backbone.js models, a component to work with data; define validation rules and default values. Create your first model by employing extending mechanism.
By Michael Chan,
I'll look at react's one-way data flow with an example of two-way binding, from frameworks like Angular and Ember, and mimicking functionality in React.
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko dives into the Chrome Developer Tools Profiler to demonstrate how to analyze JavaScript performance in the browser.