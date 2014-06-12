10 Tools to Help You Manage Your Agile Workflows
By Craig Buckler,
Our list of the top ten tools to help web developers manage their agile workflows. Comparing the benefits, shortcomings and prices of what's in market.
By Zan Kavtaskin,
Zan Kavtaskin simulates Waterfall, Kanban, and Scrum project management methodologies, and looks at the impact of 'slack'.
By M. David Green,
Sometimes unexpected bugs threaten to get in the way of your current sprint. Agile expert M. David Green suggests four strategies for dealing with them.
By M. David Green,
Agile development expert M. David Green discusses the benefits of managing your development project using scrum.
By M. David Green,
After working in the Agile methodology for a while, the usefulness of retrospectives may be questioned. Let's look at why retrospectives are important.
By M. David Green,
It's common for software teams to pay lip service to an agile process while undermining agile in practice. I call these behaviors "process smells."
By M. David Green,
Agile sprints share some features in common with a waterfall development cycle, but reducing sprints to mini waterfalls is destructive for an agile team.
By M. David Green,
Teams that are new to agile estimation make several common mistakes that can cripple their effectiveness in the long term.
By M. David Green,
It's common for new teams to struggle with estimation. These three estimation techniques for agile teams can help ease the transition.
By M. David Green,
In many companies, managers also serve as scrum masters. But a manager's duties fundamentally conflict with those of a scrum master.
By M. David Green,
Handled properly, daily standups can increase productivity and transparency. But the ritual can become a problem. Here are ways to avoid standup pitfalls