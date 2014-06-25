advanced sass

Tilted Angles in Sass
HTML & CSS
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel explores a way to put together tilted angles using Sass and some high school mathematics.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo Giraudel explores a way to put together tilted angles using Sass and some high school mathematics.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo introduces us to the latest installment of SassDoc, minor updates, breaking changes, and some extras.
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo shares some extra functions we can use when using Sass maps.
By Kitty Giraudel,
In this article Hugo Giraudel shows us three options for creating and dealing with constants in Sass
By Kitty Giraudel,
Hugo has seen a lot of Sass code, including code from many libraries. Here he gives four suggestions for bringing your Sass skills to a new level.