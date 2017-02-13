advanced-css-tutorials

CSS with SVG: Real World Usage
By Craig Buckler,
Craig explains how to add CSS styles to SVGs when used as static images, inlined backgrounds and HTML, sprites, HTML content effects and portable files.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler reviews the art of creating printer-friendly web pages with CSS, showing how to retrofit them to any site, at minimal cost, without affecting or breaking existing functionality — delighting users and raising your site above competitor sites.
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra dives into CSS theming, explaining how to use CSS custom properties to create themes and switch dynamically between them with JavaScript, using an HSL color scheme and CSS filters to create a dark version of a light theme.
By Diogo Souza,
Diogo Souza walks through how to convert a traditional, float-based layout into one that harnesses the benefits of CSS Flexbox & Grid — while discussing graceful degradation and progressive enhancement along the way.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler discusses 20 ways to optimize your CSS so that it’s faster-loading, easier to work with and more efficient, covering analysis tools, CDNs, HTTP/2, CSS3, animations and transitions, fonts, concatenation and minifying, build tools, flexbox, grid, SVG, critical CSS, and more.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler discusses form layout in the age of CSS Grid, discussing the difficulties of laying out forms with floats and flexbox, and demonstrating the benefits of grid in terms of form layout, the possibilities it offers, and how and why to take a progressive enhancement approach to form layout.
By David Attard,
In this article on CSS and PWAs, David Attard discusses a number of techniques that can be used when creating the CSS required for the development of PWAs.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov explains how CSS transforms can be used in the real world to solve various tasks and achieve interesting results — showing how to adjust elements vertically, create nice-looking arrows, build loading animations and create flip animations.
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra shows how to create a responsive modern CSS Grid layout, demonstrating how to use fallback code for old browsers, how to add CSS Grid progressively, and how to restructure the layout in small devices and center elements using the alignment properties.
By Giulio Mainardi,
Giulio Mainardi shows how to retrofit a popular, card-based Tumblr layout with CSS grid, demonstrating how to plan for responsive behavior and utilize other cutting edge CSS features such as object-fit: cover, @supports and the :focus-within pseudo-class.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
Ilya Bodrov demonstrates how to retrofit a layout with CSS Grid, showing how easy it is to utilize CSS Grid to create robust layouts. He also discusses fallbacks for older browsers, should you need them.
By Ahmed Bouchefra,
Ahmed Bouchefra introduces key Bootstrap CSS classes for building layouts with the Bootstrap grid system, along with a quick introduction to using Flexbox.
By Gary Stevens,
Any brand can improve user experience by improving specific on-page factors. Loading speed is one that many website owners overlook.
By Giulio Mainardi,
Giulio Mainardi shows you how to build a Trello layout using CSS's new Grid Layout Module features and Flexbox, along with some Sass for efficiency.
By Gajendar Singh,
Gajendar Singh shows how to create conic gradients in CSS, a new standard championed by Lea Verou which lets you build pie charts and more without images.
By Gajendar Singh,
Gajendar Singh introduces you to the font-size-adjust CSS property and explains why it's important and how you can use it to enhance your web typography.
By Michael Romanov,
Michael Romanov explains how you can build a frame by frame animation with just HTML, CSS and JavaScript which performs well and works great on all browsers
By Kalpesh Singh,
Kalpesh Singh uses Flexbox features to build a mega drop-down navigation menu, a well known design feature that many incorporate into large websites.
By Adrian Roworth,
Adrian Roworth recently built a pure CSS crossword puzzle using form elements and new Grid Layout features. In this tutorial, he explains the key concepts.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna discusses CSS as being on the critical rendering path and points out a few solutions you can try out in your development work.
By Baljeet Rathi,
Baljeet Rathi explains the use of CSS margins vs padding, the box model, bleeding and collapsing margins, and concludes with some cool layout tricks.
By Chris Ward,
This article outlines how to create a basic media query, utilizing logical operators and media features to target any type of device
By Tiffany Brown,
In this exclusive book excerpt, we examine CSS properties and values that trigger reflows.
By Nitish Kumar,
Nitish Kumar shows seven ways in which CSS Grid Layout lets front-end developers quickly and intuitively place content on the web.
By Tiffany Brown,
In this exclusive excerpt from our book, CSS Master, we look at the importance of file organization and how it benefits CSS architecture overall.
By Tiffany Brown,
In this exclusive excerpt from our book, CSS Master, we give you the ultimate guidelines for writing clean CSS.
By Nitish Kumar,
Nitish Kumar shows how you can quickly order and align content using the shiny new CSS Grid Layout module.
By George Martsoukos,
George Martsoukos shows how to build a simple Flexbox and jQuery plugin which sorts elements based on the values of their custom data attributes.
By Tiffany Brown,
CSS also provides selectors for matching elements based on their position in the document subtree. These are known as child–indexed pseudo-classes.
By Jose Rosario,
Animating elements in your mobile application is easy. And doing it the right way is easy, too... if you follow our tips here.