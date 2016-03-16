8 of the Best Design Handoff Tools
By Daniel Schwarz,
Without design handoff, devs are forced to make guesses that can result in mistakes and bad UX. Daniel Schwarz looks at the best design handoff tools currently available.
By Dave Kearney, Daniel Schwarz,
Dave Kearney compares the top 15 prototyping tools disrupting the design tool market today, with video overviews of each one.
By Simon Julian,
Adobe’s new app, Experience Design CC (better known as Adobe XD) is the only design tool on the market today that allows you to design user interfaces, prototype interactions, and then export assets for development right out of the box.
By Daniel Schwarz,
The following is a short extract from our book, Jump Start Adobe XD, written by Daniel Schwarz, a highly practical tutorial.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Smart guides illustrate how objects align to one another — they can display the distance between layers, or whether a layer has snapped to another.
By Daniel Schwarz,
In this tutorial, Daniel teaches us about designing and prototyping with Adobe XD, and explains why it might be the most complete design tool yet.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Adobe have finally offered a genuine competitor to Sketch. The big question is: Adobe XD or Sketch? Is the new kid on the block a real contender?
By Daniel Schwarz,
Fireworks is fizzling out, but Adobe has returned with a mystery new UI tool. What is Adobe XD? Will this fiery comet become a star? Dan investigates.