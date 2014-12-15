Advertisers Win the Ad-Blocking War
By Craig Buckler,
A new initiative aims to defeat advert blockers with a simple technological change.
By Narayan Prusty,
In this tutorial we create a WordPress plugin that can disable our website for users of AdBlock or display alternative ads on our website to AdBlock users.
By Alexis Ulrich,
Alexis Ulrich looks at some of the controversies surrounding ad blocking software and what you can do to maximize your revenue despite them.