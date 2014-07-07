6 Ways to Turn Sublime Text Into the Perfect Blogging Tool
By David Turnbull,
Sublime Text is more than just a great code editor - it's perfect for bloggers. David Turnbull has 6 ways to make your blogging process Sublime.
By Brett Romero,
Creating a responsive table can be tedious, requiring CSS and JavaScript skills. Brett Romero has a guide to getting it done easily, in Foundation.
By Thom Parkin,
Git and GitHub, what's the difference? Thom Parkin at Learnable has an explanation, along with ideas for getting the most out of GitHub.
By Ernest Sliter,
Developers make excellent candidates for product managers, but the move is not always simple. Here are three critical steps to a successful transition.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Web app Hemingway made a splash earlier this year with its unique take on improving your writing. Jacco Blankenspoor takes a look at the new desktop version
By Ernie Diaz,
China represents a huge opportunity to web developers and entrepreneurs, but a successful move to the country can be difficult. Ernie Diaz offers some tips.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig takes his regular look at the web browser usage charts provided by StatCounter. The desktop market may be in a summer slump but mobile is moving fast.
By Sarah Hawk,
The SitePoint forums will soon move to a new, Discourse-based system. Here's forum "Galactic Overlord" Sarah Hawk with a guide to making the transition.
By Shaumik Daityari,
There's no shortage of new things to learn in the web development world. Shaumik Daityari presents some of the best skills you can learn in a weekend
By Paul Wilkins,
This week's round-up of news and trends in web design includes a look at RWD bloat, a guide to dealing with CSS specificity, and a massive round-up of SVG.
By Georgina Laidlaw,
Georgina Laidlaw outlines how you can plan and create product support pages that actually help your users and enhance your product.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Should you invest in some of the new gTLDs, like .guru and .rich? Jacco Blankenspoor has a guide to deciding whether to take the plunge.
By Adam Roberts,
Adam Roberts outlines the Code Manifesto, an attempt to encourage the technology community to become more respectful and inclusive.
By Paul Wilkins,
Paul Wilkins is back with the best links of the week from the world of web design.
By Tim Evko,
The pressure to keep up to date as a web developer can take its toll. Here's Tim Evko with a guide to avoiding burnout and information overload.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari takes a look at Kimono, an app backed by Y Combinator which aims to help users create an API for any website they like.
By James Hibbard,
In the news this week: Microsoft's Partner Conference, Programming Languages and the Internet of Things. Check out the best links in our weekly round-up.
By Tim Evko,
Google has updated its Chrome browser to version 36. Here's a look at what's new in the release for users and developers.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
A professional LinkedIn profile is hugely important. But what makes a profile stand out? What should be included, and what left out? Here's a guide.
By Sam Deering,
By James Hibbard,
In the news this week: Star Trek replicators, responsive web design and the importance of testing. Check out the best links in our weekly round-up.
By Shaumik Daityari,
What makes Sublime Text even better is its extensibility. So, here’s a look at the plugins that make an already wonderful editor truly Sublime.
By Sam Deering,
By Peter Nijssen,
Job interviews are not easy. Peter Nijssen has some advice to help you put your best foot forward and land the job.