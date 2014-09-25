Are Meetings That Evil?
By Paul Boag,
Meetings are becoming more widely perceived as being evil. Paul Boag discusses that while this may be true, meetings still have their place.
By Paul Wilkins,
Paul Wilkins delves into the biggest and most useful links of the week, including a look at the updated versions of many popular apps and frameworks.
By Glenn Goodrich,
Ruby editor Glenn Goodrich walks us through how to set up a continuous deployment system with Ninefold and Codeship.
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko takes a first look at "Hooked: How to Build Habit-forming Products", a new book offering a guide to making products people just have to use.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari takes a look at the emerging trend of ChatOps, and looks at how VictorOps can take your chat app's development powers even further.
By Richa Jain,
If you've ever wondered why your website development takes so long, this guide from Richa Jain to what it actually takes to create a website should help.
By George Fekete,
Komodo IDE is an excellent, cross-platform IDE that helps developers of all stripes work smarter. Here's a guide to making it your own.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno Škvorc takes a look at Google Inbox - Google's UI replacement for Gmail. What's new, and what's worth trying? Tune in to find out!
By Peter Nijssen,
How do you keep track of how much time you spend coding? Peter Nijssen takes a look at WakaTime, a tool designed to make the process easy.
By Paul Wilkins,
This week Paul Wilkins shows off the best links of the week, from Google's product strategy to lobotomized owls.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
Jacco Blankenspoor explains the value of a CRM, and how to set up Insightly to help you manage customers on the go.
By Craig Buckler,
How deploying website and app updates using manual FTP methods can break down, and how Continuous Delivery can provide an easier and more robust process
By Kerry Butters,
Standing desks have been hailed as a solution to the effects of a sedentary lifestyle. But Kerry Butters says standing isn't enough — you need to get moving
By James Hibbard,
This week's round-up of the biggest web news includes plenty on Microsoft, a look at RubyGems, and an explanation of progressive enhancement
By Adam Roberts,
Let us know what you'd like for Christmas and go into the draw to win a free year at Learnable, our learning platform.
By Josh Mackow,
Try New Relic before December 31 and you'll get one year of FREE web courses and ebooks at our e-learning site, Learnable.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio looks at the major new features included in Firefox 33, with particular attention given to the WebIDE, the @media sidebar, and the event listener popup
By Shaumik Daityari,
Slack is an increasingly popular collaboration tool for startups and larger organizations. Shaumik Daityari explans how to make it even more useful.
By Paul Wilkins,
On this week's On Our Radar, Paul Wilkins covers the biggest web news and articles from the last seven days, including automation, Mario and CSS Shapes
By Dhaivat Pandya,
Dhaivat Pandya explains how to use VictorOps' REST endpoint to integrate it with other services, in this case, SalesForce.
By Simon Mackie,
SitePoint and Learnable are writing a new edition of the bestselling book, "HTML5 and CSS3 for the Real World", and we're asking for your help, via GitHub.
By Glenn Goodrich,
Ruby editor Glenn Goodrich explains how to integrate Braintree's new v.zero SDK into a Rails app, to make accepting payments even easier.
By James Hibbard,
This week's round-up of the biggest web news includes plenty on Apple, a look at ECMAScript 6, and an examination of web apps.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari explains how to write unit test to automate the process of debugging a codebase in Git.
By Adam Roberts,
The second annual FutureStack conference is happening on October 8 and 9 in San Francisco, and we'd love to see you there!
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko shows 5 different ways people have harnessed web data, using the free tools from import.io.
By Shaumik Daityari,
With the right set of commands, the terminal can definitely get things done faster. Shaumik Daityari shares 10 of the most useful, time-saving terminal tips
By Georgina Laidlaw,
When it comes to writing on the web, there's so much more than blogging or copywriting. Georgina Laidlaw suggests 5 new, fun ways to make money with words.
By Paul Wilkins,
Paul Wilkins delves into the best links of the week, including #bendgate, UX issues and progress circle construction.
By Matthew Setter,
Matthew Setter discusses the best approach to working with other people's code, an often fraught task for developers.