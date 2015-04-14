How to Use ngrok to Share a Local Development Site
By Craig Buckler,
Need to share your localhost dev server? Learn how to use ngrok to easily create a secure tunnel to your local machine so that others can view your work.
By Jacco Blankenspoor,
In today’s market competition is fierce, which means you need to stand out. Here's a guide to building a portfolio site that will get people's attention.
By Lincoln Daniel,
Lincoln Daniel explains how to use a Hashmap to store and manipulate key-value pairs in Java, building a simple study guide app along the way.
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
Ashraff explains how to create streams and then transform them using three widely used higher-order methods named map, filter and reduce.
By Nicolai Parlog,
Implementing Java's hashCode is a fundamental task for any Java developer, but the devil is in the details. Nicolai Parlog explains how to do it correctly.
By Lincoln Daniel,
Java variables enable programmers to store single data points, bits of information, for later use. Lincoln Daniel explains how to use them correctly.
By David Catuhe,
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains new developments in WebGL library Babylon.js
By Aaron Gustafson,
Microsoft's Aaron Gustafson explains the right way to design and test for the huge number of different devices used to access the web.
By Tim Evko,
Tim Evko dives into ZingChart's Angular Directive, a way to create attractive, functional charts in no time.
By Rey Bango,
Microsoft's Rey Bango explains how to win the hearts and minds of developers.
By Brett Romero,
Brett Romero explains how to integrate mobile platform Cordova into your Visual Studio Community 2015 website, and provide users with a slick mobile app.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari explains how continuous deployment can help you leave scheduled maintenance behind forever.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig Buckler takes a look at Pantheon, the website management platform that aims to revolutionize WordPress and Drupal site hosting
By David Voyles,
Microsoft's David Voyles shares a tip from his own experience in crafting a Pokémon database: how to access member functions in Polymer elements
By David Catuhe,
Microsoft's David Catuhe introduces vorlon.js, and explains how it can help with remote JavaScript debugging
By Jeff Burtoft,
Microsoft's Jeff Burtoft explains how to build hosted web apps using the new manifold.JS tool.
By David Voyles,
Microsoft's David Voyles explains the basics of blob storage step-by-step
By Younes Rafie,
Younes Rafie explains how to enhance your PHP logging with Loggly.
By David Rousset,
Microsoft's David Rousset explains how he migrated his WebGL library to Azure.
By John Tabita,
Small businesses needn't drop huge sums on SEO experts to get a leg up. John Tabita outlines 9 easy, cheap ways to improve your site's ranking.
By David Rousset,
Microsoft's David Rousset explains how to simplify JavaScript debugging by using cross-browser source maps.
By Ashraff Hathibelagal,
Ashraff Hathibelagal assesses various features and performance metrics of Microsoft's new browser, Microsoft Edge
By David Catuhe,
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains how to make your APIs "fluent": more readable and human-friendly
By David Voyles,
Microsoft's David Voyles explains compression and DRM, including how to ingest content using a video recording tool and how to encrypt or protect the video
By Jasmine Elias,
Community Manager Jasmine Elias talks all things PHP, mapping, color keyboards, javascript, wikipedia, .NET and building the perfect web dev computer.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik Daityari follows up his first look at Kimono with a look at the improvements the web service has made, focused on infinite scroll, pagination and JS
By David Catuhe,
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains how JavaScript developers can embed private members into an object using a technique called “closure space”.
By David Catuhe,
Microsoft's David Catuhe explains how to optimize your JavaScript performance with user marks and tools found in Internet Explorer and Project Spartan
By Rami Sayar,
Rami Sayar concludes his series on building a chatroom web app using Node.js, this time debugging the remote Node.js app