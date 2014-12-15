ad revenue

The Precarious Nature of Running a Digital Publication in 2019
Entrepreneur
By Kishen Kaurah,
An honest description about the difficulties of running an online publication in 2019, and how to still generate revenue in an age of Facebook and Google.
By Kishen Kaurah,
An honest description about the difficulties of running an online publication in 2019, and how to still generate revenue in an age of Facebook and Google.
By Alexis Ulrich,
Alexis Ulrich looks at some of the controversies surrounding ad blocking software and what you can do to maximize your revenue despite them.