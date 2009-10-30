3 Great Reasons to Make Your Website Accessible
By Armando Roggio,
Armando looks at some very good reasons - financial, legal, and moral - to embrace accessibility in today's market.
By Armando Roggio,
Armando looks at some very good reasons - financial, legal, and moral - to embrace accessibility in today's market.
By Heydon Pickering,
A look at how you can use JavaScript's focus() method to ensure UX for keyboard and screen reader users isn't affected when using in-page links and modals.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Summarizing some suggestions from the WCAG, this article outlines some easy things to do to ensure a website is accessible to those with assistive technology.
By Georgina Laidlaw,
Mark Boulton proposed Sparkicons as richer way to link content. But is it all good news? Georgina serves up some hearty food for thought.
By Tara Hornor,
By Craig Buckler,
By Eric Blair,
Adopting four relatively simple techniques can help to WordPress websites accessible. Eric Blair explains why that's a good business decision.
By James Edwards,
This article explores techniques for introducing accessibility in modern interfaces.
By James Edwards,
This article explores the practical side of JavaScript accessibility.
By James Edwards,
This article introduces the theory behind JavaScript accessibility.
By James Edwards,
By Gian Wild,
By Derek Featherstone,
By James Edwards,
By Craig Buckler,
Should your HTML source code follow the visual layout? Does it aid development? Does it improve accessibility? Craig Buckler discusses the issue further.
By James Edwards,
By James Edwards,
By James Edwards,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,
By Craig Buckler,