SitePoint’s Top 5 Posts of 2015
By Ophelie Lechat,
These five articles were the most-read posts of 2015.
By Craig Buckler,
Craig looks back at the ten web predictions he made at the start of 2015. Is he the new Nostradamus or a psychic phoney? You decide...
By Chris Ward,
Chris Ward looks at the 2015 trends in mobile development covering new languages, increasing use of frameworks and much more.
By Bruno Skvorc,
In the first three months of 2015, we've gained four new authors and two got "regular" status. Want to join our work-from-home army? Read the post!
By Owen Andrew,
Like the humans that use it, social media design is fluid and constantly changing. Owen looks at some of the key social media design trends for 2015.
By Ophelie Lechat,
Enter our 2015 survey and help us tailor our content to your interests. You could also win an iPad Air!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Editor Bruno Skvorc discusses where the PHP channel is heading, how it'll get there, and how you can help. But first, welcome some new authors!