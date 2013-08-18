Switch Background Image using Backstretch.js
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Code snippet to Switch Background Image using Backstretch.js and Underscore.js. Useful if you need to show a different background image for a desktop and mobile. I’m just using underscore.js for the debounce on window resize event it’s not essential.
* smart window resize capture
* choose correct bg image to load for browser width
* switch bg image when browser resized to less 640 width (mobiles)
/* ==========================================================================
Update Background Image using Backstretch.js and Underscore.js
========================================================================== */
(function($,W,D,undefined)
{
var JQUERY4U = {};
JQUERY4U.BG =
{
cache: {},
init: function()
{
// Create the listener function (debounce).
var updateBgImage = _.debounce(function(e) {
console.log('updateBgImage....');
//switch to mobile version background for lower res devices.
var bgImage = (window.innerWidth > 640) ? "/img/home-bg.jpg" : "/img/home-bg-mobile.jpg";
/* backstretch responsive bg image */
$.backstretch([
bgImage
], {
centeredY: false
});
}, 500); // Maximum run of once per 500 milliseconds
//detect actions on window resize
$(window).on("resize", function()
{
updateBgImage();
});
//init bg image
updateBgImage();
}
}
$(function() {
JQUERY4U.BG.init();
});
})(jQuery, window, document);
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
