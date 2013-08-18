Skip to main content

Switch Background Image using Backstretch.js

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Code snippet to Switch Background Image using Backstretch.js and Underscore.js. Useful if you need to show a different background image for a desktop and mobile. I’m just using underscore.js for the debounce on window resize event it’s not essential.

* smart window resize capture
* choose correct bg image to load for browser width
* switch bg image when browser resized to less 640 width (mobiles)

/* ==========================================================================
   Update Background Image using Backstretch.js and Underscore.js
   ========================================================================== */

(function($,W,D,undefined)
{
     var JQUERY4U = {};
     JQUERY4U.BG =
     {
         cache: {},
         init: function()
         {

            // Create the listener function (debounce).
            var updateBgImage = _.debounce(function(e) {

                console.log('updateBgImage....');

                //switch to mobile version background for lower res devices.
                var bgImage = (window.innerWidth > 640) ? "/img/home-bg.jpg" : "/img/home-bg-mobile.jpg";

                /* backstretch responsive bg image */
                $.backstretch([
                    bgImage
                ], {
                    centeredY: false
                });


            }, 500); // Maximum run of once per 500 milliseconds

            //detect actions on window resize
            $(window).on("resize", function()
            {
                updateBgImage();
            });

            //init bg image
            updateBgImage();

         }
     }

     $(function() {
        JQUERY4U.BG.init();
     });

})(jQuery, window, document);
Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

