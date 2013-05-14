.success() and .error() still supported in jQuery 1.9.1
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Just a quick note that you can still use .success() and .error() in jQuery 1.9.1 and it won’t break your code. I do however highly recommend using the new promise interface with callback methods .done() and .fail() – See AJAX before jQuery 1.8 and After on code differences.
They have backwards compatiability in jQuery 1.9.1. Let’s look at the source pay attention to the alias lines.
//http://code.jquery.com/jquery-latest.js (v1.9.1)
// Attach deferreds (line 7835-7838)
deferred.promise( jqXHR ).complete = completeDeferred.add;
jqXHR.success = jqXHR.done;
jqXHR.error = jqXHR.fail;
//...
// Install callbacks on deferreds (line 7951-7954)
for ( i in { success: 1, error: 1, complete: 1 } ) {
jqXHR[ i ]( s[ i ] );
}
//...
// Success/Error (line 8072-8077)
if ( isSuccess ) {
deferred.resolveWith( callbackContext, [ success, statusText, jqXHR ] );
} else {
deferred.rejectWith( callbackContext, [ jqXHR, statusText, error ] );
}
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns