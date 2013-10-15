Submit Input Striped Loading (Bootstrap Like)

Useful for ajax submit on forms without page refresh to show instead of a loading image. Your form validation should happen back end too so it’s useful to show something to the user that the form is processing while this happens.

Benefits

Loading image not needed CSS only.

Easily used with Bootstrap styles.

Can change color based on result.

Button is disabled when submitting.

Downfalls

Progress bars use CSS3 gradients, transitions, and animations to achieve all their effects. These features are not supported in IE7-9 or older versions of Firefox.

Versions earlier than Internet Explorer 10 and Opera 12 do not support animations.

Code+Demo (With disabled look)