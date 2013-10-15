Submit Input Striped Loading (Bootstrap Like)
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Useful for ajax submit on forms without page refresh to show instead of a loading image. Your form validation should happen back end too so it’s useful to show something to the user that the form is processing while this happens.
Benefits
- Loading image not needed CSS only.
- Easily used with Bootstrap styles.
- Can change color based on result.
- Button is disabled when submitting.
Downfalls
Progress bars use CSS3 gradients, transitions, and animations to achieve all their effects. These features are not supported in IE7-9 or older versions of Firefox.
Versions earlier than Internet Explorer 10 and Opera 12 do not support animations.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns