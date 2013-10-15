Submit Input Striped Loading (Bootstrap Like)

Skip to main content

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

submit-boot

Useful for ajax submit on forms without page refresh to show instead of a loading image. Your form validation should happen back end too so it’s useful to show something to the user that the form is processing while this happens.

Benefits

  • Loading image not needed CSS only.
  • Easily used with Bootstrap styles.
  • Can change color based on result.
  • Button is disabled when submitting.

Downfalls

Progress bars use CSS3 gradients, transitions, and animations to achieve all their effects. These features are not supported in IE7-9 or older versions of Firefox.
Versions earlier than Internet Explorer 10 and Opera 12 do not support animations.

Code+Demo (With disabled look)

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

