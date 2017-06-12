Entrepreneur
Article
By Julia Fayre

[Study] How Students Enroll on GCC University Websites in 2017

By Julia Fayre

The Oil sovereign- Middle East has seen quite a rise in Higher Education Institutes in the 21st century the number summing up to a sound 500. Of these, 200 are spread across the Gulf States, with UAE sweeping the vast majority with 92 institutes.

Searching through these universities for Students is a task in its own. It is only likely for students to make searches on the internet. Going with the flow, most students use Google as their search engine in fact these account for 95% of prospective students. Potential searches for universities made, are usually Location based or Degree based. For many a career guide is also a necessary find as one would want to make the perfect decision for attaining a professional degree.

According to facts & figures it was noted that although many searches were made using mobile phones, 71% preferred a PC for submitting applications – explaining the importance of a bigger more visual display when filing forms and applications. The figure below gives an idea of the diverse devices and desktop browsers used by students.

Comparing Applicants between KSA & UAE it is perceived that the gender ratio is more balanced for UG in KSA however it does not display as much equilibrium as UAE for PG programmes.

This infographic was carried out by Dubai SEO Specialist, Kumail Hemani

How GCC students enroll with a University

Image Source

Meet the author
Julia Fayre
Julia Fayre loves to write and explore more about web, content marketing and cool gadgets. She is the editor at Glamvel.com, a Travel and Fashion Magazine and the co-founder of Coupons DXB in the UAE.
Recommended
Sponsors
Design & UX

Podcast: Behind the Facebook Logo - A $100 Million Story

Getting paid for your design talents in equity is romantic – but rarely actually pays off. But what if you happened to design the Facebook...
Alex Walker, 4 days ago
Design & UX

How to Boost Happiness and Engagement with Personalized UIs

Stephen explains how personalized UIs can deliver special, memorable user experiences and tailored content that results in higher...
Stephen Moyers, Jun 05
Design & UX
Design & UX

Podcast: Behind the Facebook Logo - A $100 Million Story

Getting paid for your design talents in equity is romantic – but rarely actually pays off. But what if you happened to design the Facebook logo?
Design & UX
Design & UX

How to Boost Happiness and Engagement with Personalized UIs

Stephen explains how personalized UIs can deliver special, memorable user experiences and tailored content that results in higher conversion rates.

Latest entrepreneur Books and Courses

Premium Book

Modern JavaScript

A collection of cutting-edge articles showcasing modern JavaScript
1h 38m
Premium Course
Brett Romero

Exploring Python

Python, tip by tip
Premium Book
Daniel Schwarz

Jump Start Adobe XD

Everything a designer needs, right out of the box!
42m
Premium Course
Andrew Van Slaars

Plugin Systems with Hapi.js

Premium Book
Premium Book

Modern JavaScript

Premium Course
1h 38m
Premium Course
Brett Romero, Jun 01

Exploring Python

Premium Book
Premium Book
Daniel Schwarz, May 30

Jump Start Adobe XD

Premium Course
42m
Premium Course
Andrew Van Slaars, May 30

Plugin Systems with Hapi.js

All entrepreneur Books and Courses
Get the latest in Entrepreneur, once a week, for free.