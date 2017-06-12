[Study] How Students Enroll on GCC University Websites in 2017

The Oil sovereign- Middle East has seen quite a rise in Higher Education Institutes in the 21st century the number summing up to a sound 500. Of these, 200 are spread across the Gulf States, with UAE sweeping the vast majority with 92 institutes.

Searching through these universities for Students is a task in its own. It is only likely for students to make searches on the internet. Going with the flow, most students use Google as their search engine in fact these account for 95% of prospective students. Potential searches for universities made, are usually Location based or Degree based. For many a career guide is also a necessary find as one would want to make the perfect decision for attaining a professional degree.

According to facts & figures it was noted that although many searches were made using mobile phones, 71% preferred a PC for submitting applications – explaining the importance of a bigger more visual display when filing forms and applications. The figure below gives an idea of the diverse devices and desktop browsers used by students.

Comparing Applicants between KSA & UAE it is perceived that the gender ratio is more balanced for UG in KSA however it does not display as much equilibrium as UAE for PG programmes.

This infographic was carried out by Dubai SEO Specialist, Kumail Hemani

