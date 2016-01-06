Start Your Career in IT Security with This $59 Course Bundle
Offers
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Starting a new career can be daunting without the right guidance. But it doesn’t have to be—and it doesn’t have to be costly either. Get the iCollege IT Security & Management course bundle for $59 at SitePoint Shop.
At 94% off the regular price of $1,137, this bundle is a steal. You’ll pick up Information Technology Infrastructure Library core principles, learn how to implement enterprise-facing security solutions, and more as your work toward getting ready for the ITIL, ISACA, ISC, and CASP certification exams. With two years of access to the lectures, exam tips, case studies, and practice tests, you’ll have plenty of time to prepare.
Dust off your resume and get the iCollege IT Security & Management course bundle for $59.
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns