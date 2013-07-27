Special CSS3 Scaling for andriod version less than 2.3

Special CSS3 Scaling for Android version less than 2.3. Following on from link Making Adobe edge HTML5 Animations mobile responsive.

//special scaling for andriod version less than 2.3

var ua = navigator.userAgent;

if( ua.indexOf(“Android”) >= 0 )

{

var androidversion = parseFloat(ua.slice(ua.indexOf(“Android”)+8));

if (androidversion < 2.3) { // alert('andriod < 2.3'); var pixelScaleRatio = 1 / window.devicePixelRatio; //Andriod 2.2 devicePixelRatio = 1.5 scale = scale * pixelScaleRatio; var $meta = $('meta[name=viewport]'), content = $meta.attr('content'); //http://developer.android.com/guide/webapps/targeting.html //target-densitydpi=device-dpi $meta.attr('content',content+', target-densitydpi=320'); $container.find('div').first().scale(scale); } } [/js] Scale uses this plugin: https://github.com/zachstronaut/jquery-animate-css-rotate-scale

Meta Tag densitydpi

densitydpi is used for scaling the pixels to their actual size. A pixel is not a pixel in some devices and Android < 2.3 somehow thinks pixels are 1.5 times their actual size... so this is where densitydpi comes into play to correct that. See densitydpi doco for more on this.

Full Meta Tag