Special CSS3 Scaling for andriod version less than 2.3
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
Special CSS3 Scaling for Android version less than 2.3. Following on from link Making Adobe edge HTML5 Animations mobile responsive.
//special scaling for andriod version less than 2.3
var ua = navigator.userAgent;
if( ua.indexOf(“Android”) >= 0 )
{
var androidversion = parseFloat(ua.slice(ua.indexOf(“Android”)+8));
if (androidversion < 2.3) { // alert('andriod < 2.3'); var pixelScaleRatio = 1 / window.devicePixelRatio; //Andriod 2.2 devicePixelRatio = 1.5 scale = scale * pixelScaleRatio; var $meta = $('meta[name=viewport]'), content = $meta.attr('content'); //http://developer.android.com/guide/webapps/targeting.html //target-densitydpi=device-dpi $meta.attr('content',content+', target-densitydpi=320'); $container.find('div').first().scale(scale); } } [/js] Scale uses this plugin: https://github.com/zachstronaut/jquery-animate-css-rotate-scale
Meta Tag densitydpi
densitydpi is used for scaling the pixels to their actual size. A pixel is not a pixel in some devices and Android < 2.3 somehow thinks pixels are 1.5 times their actual size... so this is where densitydpi comes into play to correct that. See densitydpi doco for more on this.
Full Meta Tag
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
