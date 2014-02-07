Smashing Bundle: The Essential Coding for Web Design – only $24!
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
We’re happy to present a cool offer to our jQuery4u blog readers! Smashing Bundle: The Essential Coding for Web Design – only $24! You get all these awesome books in PDF, ePUB, MOBI for use on the device of your choice! All eBooks are fully searchable and text can be cut-and-pasted. This is only sold as a complete bundle.
- CSS Essentials (281 pages)
- Mastering CSS3 (251 pages)
- Responsive Design (160 pages)
- HTML Essentials (106 pages)
- Mastering HTML5 (93 pages)
- HTML Semantics (71 pages)
- JavaScript Essentials (142 pages)
- Mastering jQuery (122 pages)
This includes the JavaScript & jQuery eBooks! :D
This fabulous collection of 8 Smashing eBooks all about Coding for Web Design normally sells for $39.92, but for a limited time only you can get the entire collection for just $24! That’s a 40% discount!
