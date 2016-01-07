SitePoint’s Top 5 Posts of 2015

We publish a lot of articles on SitePoint. This year was our biggest yet, with 1687 posts across our different channels.

The response to some of these posts blew us away. Here's a look back at the top 5 articles published this year, starting with the most popular.

SitePoint's most prolific author, Craig, re-visits the topic every year, pulling info from a range of sources and contributing his own thoughts and experience. This year, he also looked at the demand side of web development jobs, and offered advice on which language to learn if finding a high-paid job is a top priority.

Want more from Craig? He put together his list of web predictions for 2016.

Our PHP editor, Bruno, polled the community and gathered thousands of entries from our readers. His detailed analysis of the results is worth a look — and if it still leaves you hanging, you can download the data and play with it yourself.

Bruno worked on a ton of interesting projects this year: here’s his 2015 round-up, and a call to help make 2016 even better.

This kind of post gives editors the warm-and-fuzzies. Look at all those comments, asking for further clarification, or simply thanking the author, Cho S. Kim! Look at all those appreciative thumbs-up! It's a clear, useful post that helped a lot of people this year.

The original post was a top article of 2014, and the 2015 update was even better. It's great when authors share what they've learned, or found surprising, as our HTML&CSS editor, Louis Lazaris, did here.

Prediction posts are always popular, but this one garnered interest all through the year. With React.js as the top pick, I'd say Aurelio chose pretty well — 2015 was definitely the Year of React.

These are the top articles as determined by SitePoint's traffic stats. What were your favorite posts of the year? I'd love to hear from you in the comments.