SitePoint Streams W3Conf 2013 Live

The web standards organization World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) held its annual conference for web professionals on February 21 and 22 in San Francisco.

Not everyone could get there, of course, so SitePoint was given permission to stream the event live for our global audience, as we did for the first W3C conference in 2011.

All the action was free to view online here during both days of the conference, and now we can offer you recorded video of all but two of the sessions.

The theme for this year’s conference was “Practical standards for web professionals”, and the lineup of speakers was very impressive.

Here’s a rundown of this year’s speakers and topics at W3Conf, and the available videos:

Thursday:

Doug Schepers & Janet Swisher: Web Platform Docs and Community

Alexis Deveria: Yes, you can: The top web features from caniuse.com you can use today

Parashuram Narasimhan: Get off my Internets – Writing for Web pages for the offline world

Vicki Murley: Know Your Platform: Desktop vs. Mobile

Kit Cambridge: EcmaScript Next: The Subtleties of ES 6

Alexandru Chiculita: The Making of CSSFilterLab

Jacob Rossi: Pointing Forward

CJ Gammon: Do androids read electric books?

Lea Verou: More CSS Secrets: Another 10 things you may not know about CSS

and Friday:

Joshua Davis: Beyond Play: the Art of Creative Coding

Léonie Watson: Design like you give a damn: Practical accessibility for web professionals

Brad Hill: HTML5 Security Realities

Ariya Hidayat: Fluid User Interface with Hardware Acceleration

Luz Caballero: Device (dis)orientation?

Tomomi Imura: Mobile Web: Real Life Examples of HTML5 for Mobile

Nicolas Gallagher: Questioning best practices

Eric Meyer: The Era of Intentional Layout

You can also view these videos on their dedicated YouTube page.