SitePoint Streams W3Conf 2013 Live

By Ricky Onsman
Web
The web standards organization World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) held its annual conference for web professionals on February 21 and 22 in San Francisco.
Not everyone could get there, of course, so SitePoint was given permission to stream the event live for our global audience, as we did for the first W3C conference in 2011.
All the action was free to view online here during both days of the conference, and now we can offer you recorded video of all but two of the sessions.
The theme for this year’s conference was “Practical standards for web professionals”, and the lineup of speakers was very impressive.
If the conference makes you interested in finding out more about how to put practical standards and latest techniques into practice, explore the the learning resources available at Learnable.com.
Here’s a rundown of this year’s speakers and topics at W3Conf, and the available videos:
Thursday:
Doug Schepers & Janet Swisher: Web Platform Docs and Community
Alexis Deveria: Yes, you can: The top web features from caniuse.com you can use today
Parashuram Narasimhan: Get off my Internets – Writing for Web pages for the offline world
Vicki Murley: Know Your Platform: Desktop vs. Mobile
Kit Cambridge: EcmaScript Next: The Subtleties of ES 6
Alexandru Chiculita: The Making of CSSFilterLab
Jacob Rossi: Pointing Forward
CJ Gammon: Do androids read electric books?
Lea Verou: More CSS Secrets: Another 10 things you may not know about CSS
and Friday:
Joshua Davis: Beyond Play: the Art of Creative Coding
Léonie Watson: Design like you give a damn: Practical accessibility for web professionals
Brad Hill: HTML5 Security Realities
Ariya Hidayat: Fluid User Interface with Hardware Acceleration
Luz Caballero: Device (dis)orientation?
Tomomi Imura: Mobile Web: Real Life Examples of HTML5 for Mobile
Nicolas Gallagher: Questioning best practices
Eric Meyer: The Era of Intentional Layout
You can also view these videos on their dedicated YouTube page.
Ricky Onsman is a freelance web designer, developer, editor and writer. With a background in information and content services, he built his first website in 1994 for a disability information service and has been messing about on the Web ever since.
