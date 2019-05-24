SitePoint Premium New Releases: Webpack, TensorFlow, Swift & Parcel

We’re working hard to keep you on the cutting edge of your field with SitePoint Premium. We’ve got plenty of new books to check out in the library — let us introduce you to them.

A Beginner’s Guide to Webpack

When using JavaScript module bundler webpack for the first time, it can be difficult to understand how it should be used. Although it has good documentation, it can be daunting for novices, and has a steep learning curve. In this tutorial, we’ll introduce all the core concepts to get you started.

TensorFlow For Dummies

This book covers statistical regression and neural networks, visualizing machine learning with TensorBoard, performing image recognition with convolutional neural networks, analyzing sequential data with recurrent neural networks, and executing TensorFlow on mobile devices and Google Cloud.

Mastering Swift 4 Fourth Edition

Dive into the latest Swift release with this advanced development book for building highly performant apps. Learn how to develop quality iOS and macOS apps, use advanced features, protocol extensions, error handling, and design techniques and patterns for writing smarter, cleaner code.

A Beginner’s Guide to Parcel

Learn Parcel by using it! We’ll build a simple, single-page application using vanilla JavaScript. We’ll later convert it into React to see how much configuration is required to build such a project using Parcel.

Info We Trust

This book digs into the rich art of “informing” (data visualization, data storytelling, dashboard design, infographic creation), explaining how to turn data into information that can entertain, improve, and inspire, and covering advanced techniques such as visual metaphor and data transformations.

