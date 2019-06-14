SitePoint Premium New Releases: SSGs, Interaction Design, Node & Vue

We’re working hard to keep you on the cutting edge of your field with SitePoint Premium. We’ve got plenty of new books to check out in the library — let us introduce you to them.

An Introduction to Hexo

In this guide we’ll present Hexo, an open-source static site generator suitable for building blogs and documentation websites. We’ll cover installation, working with layouts, generating posts and providing content, customizing and installing third-party themes, and deploying to Heroku.

➤ Read An Introduction to Hexo.

About Face

This essential interaction design guide examines mobile apps, touch interfaces and screen size considerations, examining goal-directed design methodology, product design methods, design for mobile platforms and consumer electronics, contemporary interfaces, interface recommendations, and much more.

➤ Read About Face.

Drupal 8 Development Cookbook Second Edition

Discover the enhanced content authoring experience that comes with Drupal 8 and how to customize it. Take advantage of multilingual tools for providing an internationalized website. Learn how to deploy from development, staging, and production with Drupal’s config management system.

➤ Read Drupal 8 Development Cookbook Second Edition.

A Beginner’s Guide to Creating a Static Website with Hugo

This tutorial describes how to use Hugo, a static site generator (SSG) written in Go. Hugo boasts rich features, is very quick thanks to Go, and has lots of third-party themes, an active community, and detailed documentation.

➤ Read A Beginner’s Guide to Creating a Static Website with Hugo.

RESTful Web API Design with Node.js 10 – Third Edition

Design and implement scalable and maintainable RESTful solutions with Node.js 10 from scratch. Explore the new features of Node.js 10, Express 4.0, and MongoDB. Integrate MongoDB in your Node.js application to store and secure your data.

➤ Read RESTful Web API Design with Node.js 10 – Third Edition.

Learn Vue.js: The Collection

For those of you looking for a comprehensive guide on Vue.js, we’ve made our collection available as a Kindle book on Amazon. It’s a great companion to Jump Start Vue.js!

Since its release in 2014, Vue.js has seen a meteoric rise to popularity and is is now considered one of the primary front-end frameworks, and not without good reason. Its component-based architecture was designed to be flexible and easy to adopt, making it just as easy to integrate into projects and use alongside non-Vue code as it is to build complex client-side applications.

➤ Buy Learn Vue.js: The Collection.

And More to Come…

We’re releasing new content on SitePoint Premium almost every day, so we’ll be back next week with the latest updates. And don’t forget: if you haven’t checked out our offering yet, take our library for a spin.