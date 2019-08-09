SitePoint Premium New Releases: Responsive CSS + React Native

We’re working hard to keep you on the cutting edge of your field with SitePoint Premium. We’ve got plenty of new books to check out in the library — let us introduce you to them.

14 Essential Responsive CSS Techniques

Over 6 easy chapters, we’ll help you to get a grounding in responsive CSS techniques, helping you make your sites and apps look great on any device.

Starting with an examination of the em responsive unit and highlight its shortcomings, then move on to the rem unit and how it can overcome them.

Finally, we’ll look at how media queries can work with em and rem to provide a complete responsive web design solution.

➤ Read 14 Essential Responsive CSS Techniques.

Using Android Native Modules in React Native

In this tutorial, we’ll develop a simple application that shows the current battery percentage and charging status. For this, we’ll create a native module with methods to fetch the required information.

➤ Read Using Android Native Modules in React Native.

And More to Come…

We’re releasing new content on SitePoint Premium regularly, so we’ll be back next week with the latest updates. And don’t forget: if you haven’t checked out our offering yet, take our library for a spin.