SitePoint Premium New Releases: Git, Cybersecurity, DevOps + More

We’re working hard to keep you on the cutting edge of your field with SitePoint Premium. We’ve got plenty of new books to check out in the library — let us introduce you to them.

Professional Git

This book gets you into the Git mindset, explaining the basic Git model and overall workflow, the Git versions of common source management concepts and commands, how to track changes, work with branches, and take advantage of Git’s full functionality, and how to avoid trip-ups and missteps.

Read Professional Git.

WordPress Plugin Development Cookbook

This book presents detailed, step-by-step recipes, explanations and code examples for creating WordPress 4.x plugins. Learn how to extend WordPress, how to use the WordPress plugin API, and how to mold WordPress to your project’s needs.

Read WordPress Plugin Development Cookbook.

Cybersecurity Essentials

A comprehensive introduction to cybersecurity concepts and practices, with expert coverage of essential topics required for entry-level cybersecurity certifications. Learn security and surveillance fundamentals, how to secure and protect remote access, how to identify threats and form an effective defense.

Read Cybersecurity Essentials.

The Profitable Side Project Handbook

Do you dream of being able to earn money while you sleep? Of seeing sales come in while you are out for dinner? Of creating a great product that is sustainable as a real, profitable business? This book will help you to launch your own revenue generating side project.

Read The Profitable Side Project Handbook.

Hands-On DevOps with Vagrant

Use Vagrant to easily build complete development environments. Implement DevOps with Vagrant effectively. Integrate Vagrant with different tools such as Puppet, Chef, and Docker. Manage infrastructure with a practical approach.

Read Hands-On DevOps with Vagrant.

And More to Come…

We’re releasing new content on SitePoint Premium almost every day, so we’ll be back next week with the latest updates. If you’re not a member yet, check out our library for $14.99/month.