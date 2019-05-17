SitePoint Premium New Releases: Flask, Pug, ECMAScript, Linux + More

We’re working hard to keep you on the cutting edge of your field with SitePoint Premium. We’ve got plenty of new books to check out in the library — let us introduce you to them.

Mastering Flask Web Development Second Edition

Build modern, secure, production-ready web MVC apps and APIs using Python’s Flask framework. Utilize various extensions like Flask-JWT and Flask-SQLAlchemy to develop powerful applications. Deploy a Flask app on real-world platforms like AWS and Heroku on VMs or Docker containers.

Read Mastering Flask Web Development Second Edition.

React Native Blueprints

Develop real-world Android and iOS apps with React Native, building fun projects from scratch while discovering more efficient techniques. Learn to build professional Android and iOS apps with your JS skills. Use Isomorphic principles to build mobile apps that offer a native user experience.

Read React Native Blueprints.

A Beginner’s Guide to Pug

In this guide, we’ll demonstrate how to get up and running with Pug, a template engine for Node and for the browser. We’ll start by installing it, go over its basic syntax and then look at several examples of using JavaScript in Pug. Finally, we’ll explore a couple of Pug’s more advanced features.

Read A Beginner’s Guide to Pug.

ECMAScript Cookbook

Become a better web programmer by writing efficient and modular code using ES6 and ES8. Learn to write asynchronous code and improve app readability. Explore advanced concepts such as closures, generators and Promises. Use design patterns to create structures to solve common issues.

Read ECMAScript Cookbook.

Linux Essentials, 2nd Edition

Perfect for beginners, Linux Essentials Exam students, and those seeking a career in IT, this book presents task-based lessons on the basics of Linux, including distributions, types of apps, freeware, licensing, operations, navigation, command functions, user types, users and groups, and much more.

Read Linux Essentials, 2nd Edition.

And More to Come…

We’re releasing new content on SitePoint Premium almost every day, so we’ll be back next week with the latest updates. And don’t forget: if you haven’t checked out our offering yet, take our library for a spin.