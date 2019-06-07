SitePoint Premium New Releases: Design, Git, Android, Swift + More

We’re working hard to keep you on the cutting edge of your field with SitePoint Premium. We’ve got plenty of new books to check out in the library — let us introduce you to them.

Exploring Git Workflows

Most of us use version control systems on a daily basis. But even though we may use identical systems, we use them in different ways. In this tutorial, Claudio describes GitFlow, the current workflow used by his team.

Read Exploring Git Workflows.

Beginning Android Programming with Android Studio

This hands-on introduction to creating Android apps shows how to install and get started with Android Studio 2, display notifications, create rich user interfaces, use activities and intents, master views and menus, manage data, work with SMS, and package and publish apps to the Android market.

Read Beginning Android Programming with Android Studio.

A Beginner’s Guide to Deployment with Continuous Integration

This guide tackles an important technique in the processing of automating the deployment process—continuous integration (CI). CI achieves efficiency by removing unnecessary bottlenecks in the deployment process, thereby making the transition from a commit to production smooth and consistent.

Read A Beginner’s Guide to Deployment with Continuous Integration.

Design for Hackers

This book explores principles of beautiful design, covering color theory, medium and form, classical principles and techniques, culture and context, the importance, purpose and constraints of design, fonts, scale and proportion, and even ancient graffiti, Monet, the iPhone, and much more.

Read Design for Hackers.

Swift 4 Protocol-Oriented Programming – Third Edition

Build fast and powerful applications by harnessing the power of protocol-oriented programming in Swift 4. Learn from real-world cases, creating a flexible codebase with protocols and protocol extensions, leveraging the power of generics to create very flexible frameworks.

Read Swift 4 Protocol-Oriented Programming – Third Edition.

And More to Come…

We’re releasing new content on SitePoint Premium almost every day, so we’ll be back next week with the latest updates. And don’t forget: if you haven’t checked out our offering yet, take our library for a spin.