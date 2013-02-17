SitePoint Code Challenge: CSS — Things Are About to Get Dicey
By Sarah Hawk
We’re running a series of code challenges on the SitePoint Forums, and this week’s challenge is to create a die face using the following HTML:
<!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.01//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/html4/strict.dtd"> <html> <head> <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8"> <title>Dicey Challenge</title> <style type="text/css"> </style> </head> <body> <div> <div></div> <div></div> <div></div> <div></div> <div></div> <div></div> </div> </body> </html>
You will need to set the containing box to position relative, then absolutely position the six child divs within it and user border radius to transform them into circles. Your result should look something like this…
Advanced Level Challenge
Using 3D transforms, present three sides of the die. You may modify the HTML as needed.
Expert Level Challenge
Spin the die 360 degrees on :hover.
Formerly a developer in the corporate world, HAWK (known as Sarah by her mother) said goodbye to the code and succumbed to the lure of social media to become the Community Manager for the SitePoint network. Now Hawk is working with Discourse to build their product and community.
