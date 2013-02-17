SitePoint Code Challenge: CSS — Things Are About to Get Dicey

<!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.01//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/html4/strict.dtd"> <html> <head> <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=utf-8"> <title>Dicey Challenge</title> <style type="text/css"> </style> </head> <body> <div> <div></div> <div></div> <div></div> <div></div> <div></div> <div></div> </div> </body> </html>

You will need to set the containing box to position relative, then absolutely position the six child divs within it and user border radius to transform them into circles. Your result should look something like this…

Advanced Level Challenge

Using 3D transforms, present three sides of the die. You may modify the HTML as needed.

Expert Level Challenge

Spin the die 360 degrees on :hover.

You can find the answer here.