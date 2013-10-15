Simple HTML5/JavaScript Maps Giveaway!

SimpleMaps develops and supports interactive HTML5/JavaScript maps for websites. Their World and USA maps are their most popular products. These maps are great for improving website navigation or visualizing geographic data. SimpleMaps can be easily customized in minutes using an intuitive spreadsheet-based online tool. The maps are very flexible and can be extended by using their JavaScript API. SimpleMaps look beautiful on mobile devices and degrade gracefully to support legacy browsers like IE7 and IE8.

Some Real World Examples

Below are some real world examples of how you might use Simple Maps on your website.

Display Worldwide Locations

Display any location such as Office Headquarters or store locations.



Display Population Density

Display color regions based on population levels.



Check out the heat map tutorial on how this is done (video below).



