Simple HTML5/JavaScript Maps Giveaway!
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
SimpleMaps develops and supports interactive HTML5/JavaScript maps for websites. Their World and USA maps are their most popular products. These maps are great for improving website navigation or visualizing geographic data. SimpleMaps can be easily customized in minutes using an intuitive spreadsheet-based online tool. The maps are very flexible and can be extended by using their JavaScript API. SimpleMaps look beautiful on mobile devices and degrade gracefully to support legacy browsers like IE7 and IE8.
Some Real World Examples
Below are some real world examples of how you might use Simple Maps on your website.
Display Worldwide Locations
Display any location such as Office Headquarters or store locations.
Display Population Density
Display color regions based on population levels.
Check out the heat map tutorial on how this is done (video below).
Use the widget bellow to enter the competition!
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
