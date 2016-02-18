Skip to main content

Secure Your Online Activity for Life for $59

By SitePoint Offers

Offers

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Secure your online activity for life for $59

Attention, please. We just discovered the best use of sixty bucks since last weekend’s bottomless Bloody Mary brunch for two. And this one doesn’t even come with a 3pm hangover. Get a lifetime of secure internet access with VPNSecure for $59 at SitePoint Shop.

This deal on VPNSecure gives you lifetime protection when you get online. Use it when you’re on public Wi-Fi and it’ll hide your location, mask your IP address, and encrypt your traffic, keeping hackers away from your browsing activity and personal data. And if you’re traveling, use it to access geo-blocked services like Hulu and Netflix, and binge-watch Gracie and Frankie without restrictions.

Normally $450 for a lifetime subscription, jump on this deal and get VPNSecure for $59.

SitePoint Offers

SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns