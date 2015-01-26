Screencast: Understanding HTML Versions
Do you know the differences between HTML4, XHTML, and HTML5?
In this screencast Guilherme will run you through earlier versions of HTML and show you some examples along the way. By the end of this video, you’ll understand the evolution of HTML to its current version, HTML5.
This is just one lesson taken from Guilherme’s latest course: Introduction to HTML which you can find on Learnable.
Guilherme is passionate about web development, especially HTML and CSS coding. With more than 10 years of experience, Guilherme works as a freelance web developer with clients of various fields, having published more than a hundred websites. Currently, Guilherme has his own small web development company in Curitiba, Brazil. When Guilherme is not coding, he’s usually running, reading, playing his cajón or travelling with his wife around Brazil and the world as “almost” backpackers.
