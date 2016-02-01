Save 94% on a premium lifetime subscription to ZenMate VPN

Protect your online activity and your private info—and get more freedom when you’re browsing abroad while you’re at it—with the VPN service given a Europas Award for Best Security/Privacy Startup of 2014. Get a premium lifetime subscription to ZenMate for $49 at SitePoint Shop.

Browse without fear of hackers and malicious website hijacking your info or getting into your browsing activity. Whether you’re using your Wi-Fi at home or a public connection, ZenMate masks your IP address and encrypts your browser traffic, all without slowing you down. Outside of the United States? Download ZenMate’s browser extension to watch YouTube videos and Netflix binge to your heart’s content—it’ll unblock geo-restricted sites and services almost anywhere you go.

Get more peace of mind and more freedom online. Get a premium lifetime subscription to ZenMate for $49 at SitePoint Shop.