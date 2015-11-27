Save 55% On The ilumi Smartbulb

The right lighting can make a big difference. The ilumi Smartbulb can make an even bigger one. Get it for $39.99 at the SitePoint Shop.

Blue? Pink? Log into the ilumi app and program the bulb to shine either shade…or one of the millions of others available. Set the mood by syncing the ilumi to your favorite music. And make mornings just a little more pleasant with the bulb’s scheduled sunrise lighting option. It’ll even tun on and off as you move from room to room. Best of all, you won’t have to worry about replacing your ilumi bulb for a long time—it has a life expectancy of 20 years.

Lighten up. Get the ilumi Smartbulb for $39.99.