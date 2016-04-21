Save 50% on pro-Quality, Responsive WordPress Themes
Offers
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
What can you do with today’s deal? You can build a website. Hell, you can build 100 of them. Or a portfolio. Blog? That too. E-commerce store? Sure. And you don’t have to write a single line of code. Get a lifetime subscription to Dessign’s premium responsive WordPress themes for $49 at SitePoint Shop.
Grab this deal and get instant access to gorgeous WordPress themes that have been featured on Mashable, Tripwire Magazine, and more. They’re fully responsive, SEO optimized, and easy to set up. Have your pick of the 95 themes already included and look out for more added every month—and use them to set up a shopping site, show off your photos, create an online magazine, or quickly get a corporate site up and running.
Save 50% when you get your membership at SitePoint Shop. Get a lifetime subscription to Dessign’s premium responsive WordPress themes for $49!
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns