Save 30% on the Award-Winning AluPen Digital Stylus
Offers
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Constantly switching back and forth between pen and paper for notes and doodles and your phone for…well, pretty much everything else? Meet your new favorite gadget: the AluPen digital stylus is just $34.95.
There’s no Bluetooth connection required and no complicated setup—just twist the stylus to start using it. It glides just as smoothly as pen on paper, making it easy to scribble and sketch just like you normally would. And it’ll even save battery with an auto-sleep feature that kicks in after the stylus has been idle for three minutes. No wonder the AluPen was given “The Best iPad Stylus Award” by iLounge last year.
Ditch the pen and paper and grab the AluPen stylus for $34.95 at SitePoint Shop.
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns