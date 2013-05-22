Skip to main content

5 jQuery Responsive Fullscreen Background Image Plugins

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

With an emergence of websites now showing off their images as fullscreen backgrounds, I have compiled a quick list of what I think are the 5 best jQuery Responsive Fullscreen Background Image Plugins. Create some beautiful responsive backgrounds, slideshows, transitions and more. I’ve included a link to a CSS only background image if you don’t need jQuery. Enjoy! :)

1. Vegas Background jQuery Plugin

Vegas is a jQuery plugin to add beautiful fullscreen backgrounds to your webpages. You can even create amazing Slideshows.s

Vegas-Background.jpg
SourceDemo

2. Backstretch

A simple jQuery plugin that allows you to add a dynamically-resized, slideshow-capable background image to any page or element

Backstretch1.jpg
Source + Demo

3. Supersized jQuery Plugin

Full screen background slideshow plugin for jQuery

Supersized1.jpg
SourceDemo

4. jQuery tubular

Tubular is a jQuery plugin that lets you set a YouTube video as your page background. Just attach it to your page wrapper element, set some options, and you’re on your way.

jQuery-Tubular.jpg
Source +Demo

5. mb.jquery

A good way to have extra content or a navigation tool in your page.

mbjQuery.jpg
SourceDemo

CSS Only Techniques

There are also a CSS only techniques if you want courtesy of my good ole Chris Source Demo.

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

