10 Best Prebuilt Websites for Digital Agencies & Consultants

More and more people are recognizing the value in getting their businesses online and fully owning their digital presences (as opposed to just doing everything through social media). As a result, they’re willing to pay more money to digital agencies and consultants who can help them refine their branding, create an impressive website, and maximize their online reach.

In order to convince these entrepreneurs and business owners that you’re the right company to handle their digital presence, your website needs to really wow them. The only thing is, you probably don’t want to spend a ton of time building it.

BeTheme has the perfect solution.

To begin, let’s take a look at 10 of the best prebuilt websites for digital agencies and consultants. Then we’ll show you how the powerful BeTheme and BeBuilder combo will revolutionize the way you build your own website as well as those for your clients.

10 of the best BeTheme prebuilt websites for digital agencies and consultants

If you’ve used other WordPress themes or page builder plugins, you know how time-consuming and frustrating it can be to use their templates.

Many times with themes, each demo is loaded up with extra stuff — pages, sections, and so on — that you don’t need. And when it comes to page builder plugins, their collections of prebuilt sites or sections are difficult to sift through.

You won’t have to deal with that with BeTheme. To get to the good stuff, use the step-by-step setup wizard:

In just a couple minutes, you’ll have a fast, responsive, and feature-packed website up and running.

You can use the filters next to the website list to narrow down the results (as there are nearly 700 prebuilt websites there). Or you can choose one of these awesome prebuilt websites for digital agencies and consultants before you start the wizard:

1. BeAgency 6

The dark theme and neon highlights give the BeAgency 6 website a youthful and modern feel. If your digital agency is looking to appeal to Millennial-run companies, Gen Z influencers, and others looking to wield the power of the web, this portfolio website will make a solid first impression on them.

2. BeAgency 7

Does your digital agency have a unique specialty that you want to highlight? Pitching your services with a minimal and friendly design could be a great option. The nice thing about BeAgency 7 is you don’t have to keep the illustrative style. You can replace the graphics with animations, videos, photos, and more.

3. BeBusiness

If you run a large digital agency or consultancy, you want your website to convey how sizable your organization is as well as the big benefits associated with it. For that, BeBusiness is the website for you. Everything you need to show off client case studies, social proof, as well as your services is built right in.

4. BeCoaching

For digital consulting or coaching entrepreneurs (think of someone like Gary V), the BeCoaching website is the perfect choice. Your face will be front and center while all the components you need to establish trust with prospective clients (like testimonials, helpful resources, and your portfolio of work) are already there.

5. BeConsultant

Digital consultants and agencies have to do a lot of trust-building in order to first attract the right type of clients and then convince them to pay for their services. The BeConsultant website will allow you to lay the groundwork to do that. With wide open spaces, a clean and attractive design, and trust marks scattered throughout, you’ll have all the elements already in place.

6. BeDesign

If you want your portfolio to do the talking more than the copy on your site, then start with BeDesign. This prebuilt website goes bold with its visuals without compromising on usability. So while it will look and feel really cool to interact with, prospective clients will easily be able to find all the info they need from it.

7. BeITService

Digital businesses aren’t all the same. So if your area of expertise is in something more technical — like providing WordPress website maintenance or IT support — give BeITService a try. Rather than focus on previous work you’ve done, the design and content will revolve around the technology you support.

8. BeLottie

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a website without animation these days, which is why digital agencies who do animation or know how to masterfully work with Lotties are in high demand. The BeLottie website will make it easy for you to showcase your animation skills without going overboard with it.

9. BeMarketing

Want a website that will help you stand out from other digital consultants or larger agencies? BeMarketing is the perfect option if you work solo or with a small team and want to take the focus off of the people and put it on the results you can deliver. With a unique design, vivid colors, and engaging animations, this site will help you do exactly that.

10. BeWebmaster

For digital agencies that specialize in custom web or app development, you might prefer to give your site a more techy feel. With BeWebmaster, you’ll get the best of both worlds. The website uses coding fonts and visuals which set the tone for what you do. It also gives you the space to show off the frontend results so prospects can see what all that custom-coding will get them.

What can BeTheme and BeBuilder do for your digital business?

Every minute you spend building your site is another minute your business isn’t online and generating revenue by building sites or marketing campaigns for others.

BeTheme’s prebuilt websites for digital agencies are just one way you’ll save time building your WordPress website. BeBuilder, the page builder that comes with BeTheme, will speed things up even more.

For starters, the BeBuilder drag-and-drop visual builder is fast. You won’t find a WordPress page builder that loads or responds as quickly as this one does. And the websites you build with it will be fast too.

There’s also the built-in convenience of BeBuilder. For instance, when customizing your prebuilt site, you can mix-and-match thousands of premade components to give it your own personal touch, including:

3000+ pages

100+ sections

80+ elements

You can also use the theme builder to create a totally custom header, footer, mega menu, page templates, and ecommerce templates.

Test the BeBuilder for yourself here for free. No installation required.

Perhaps the best part about using BeTheme and BeBuilder is that it’s a super client-friendly solution. In addition to being able to build modern, responsive websites for your clients, you’ll give them a set of tools that makes it easy for them to take ownership of their content.

Unlike other WordPress themes that complicate the backend or page builder plugins that error out when they’re customizing on the frontend, they’ll be eager to use the intuitive BeTheme.