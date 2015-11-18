Power Six Devices At Once With Kinkoo’s High-Speed Charger
Offers
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
As much as we’ve grown accustomed to tripping over power strips in every corner of our homes, we’re thinking it’s time for a change. Change how you power your devices when you get Kinkoo’s 6-port high-speed charger for $35, a savings of 29%.
Just four inches high, the Kinkoo stays out of the way on your desk while you charge six USB-compatible devices at the same time. It even recognizes the devices you plug in, optimizing each port so that you get the fastest possible charge—85% faster than conventional chargers, to be specific.
Great things really do come in small packages. Get the Kinkoo 6-port high-speed charger for $35.
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns