6 Popular Portfolio Builders for Designers

This sponsored article was created by our content partner, BAW Media. Thank you for supporting the partners who make SitePoint possible.

Doing a great job of showcasing your work doesn’t have to be difficult. You don’t have to print out a batch of fancy brochures to distribute or carry around a folder containing a sheaf of papers. You’ll get far better results by using a website builder to create your own personal online portfolio for the whole world to see.

Building a portfolio website is relatively easy if you have the right tool for the job. If you can envision an awesome, engaging portfolio, you can build it. Especially with any of the six portfolio website tools described in this article. Since all six are top-of-the-line tools, there’s no reason to settle for anything else.

Best of all, these website building tools are either free or offer free trials.

Portfoliobox was designed with photographers, artists, web designers, and other creative types in mind. Small business owners and entrepreneurs will find it attractive as well. This portfolio website builder is super easy to use, and since it’s not theme-based, it’s extremely flexible as well. Another plus is you don’t have to worry about coding.

As its name implies, this is a perfect tool for creating portfolio websites that range in style and looks from the epitome of professionalism to flat-out awesome. You can display your work or your products to the world, and by doing so you’ll hopefully earn a bushel of dollars, euros, or whatever, as well.

We suggest you try the free plan. In that way, you can get acquainted with Portfoliobox while having the tools at hand to create a medium-sized portfolio. If you have large galleries of images in mind, you may eventually want to upgrade to the pro plan. If you’re a student, opening a student account may be your best move.

Portfoliobox 4 is currently in the works and coming soon. Features include increased flexibility and functionality and a more intuitive interface. Portfoliobox has more than one million users.

Wix is a versatile and powerful website building tool you can use with great effect to promote your business or build an online shop. Where Wix really shines, however, is in the role of a portfolio website builder. Everything is drag and drop, supported by the necessary tools and features to customize any of the 500+ designer-made templates you choose to work with.

If you can visualize an online portfolio that’s truly stunning and a cut above the rest, you can build it — without coding. Rather than being restricted to trying to cleverly present a series of static images, you can use scroll effects, animations, video backgrounds and more to bring your portfolio to life and keep viewers engaged and encouraged to spread the word.

If you want total freedom to create your crowd-pleasing portfolio website, Wix is for you.

We said upfront that you shouldn’t have to settle for less than the best, and that certainly applies to the Weebly portfolio website builder. What you design and build is limited only by your imagination, and if your technical expertise is somewhat challenged and you lack coding experience it doesn’t matter one bit. Everything you need is at your fingertips.

If “free” appeals to you, that’s just one more reason to go with Weebly. The website builder is free, hosting is free, and there’s even a mobile app you can use to manage your portfolio website and track its performance — from anywhere.

You can either purchase a domain from Weebly or use your own. If you need professional photos for your portfolio, Weebly can provide them at an affordable price.

Since Mobirise is an offline website builder, you can download it and get started building an awesome portfolio website right away. No coding is necessary. Google AMP and Bootstrap 4 guarantees your website will be lightning-fast and 100% mobile friendly.

You’ll have plenty of trendy themes and templates to work with. Best of all, Mobirise is free for both personal and commercial uses — making it a very attractive option.

8b is a recent addition to the list. It features a slick, modern interface, it’s super easy to work with, and it delivers! You can work with 8b on your desktop, your mobile device, or both, to build your portfolio website. The package includes 18 cool starter templates and 250+ equally cool website sections to get your online portfolio project off to a fast start.

Suggestion: take advantage of the fact that this creative website building tool is, at the moment, 100% free to use.

Want to showcase your products in the best possible way? Looking for a tool that features a built-in eCommerce shop? How about being able to accept payments online? That should require three separate platforms, right?

With Pixpa, you can create an engaging portfolio, sell your products, and collect payments via PayPal or Stripe from a single platform. Pixpa offers several affordable plans, but you can try it free for 15 days.

Tips for Creating a Super Cool Portfolio Website

Why take the time to create a portfolio website?

First of all, it provides a great way to showcase your best work.

A portfolio website is also an excellent way to show people who you are and what you’re good at.

It’s also good for your business since it makes you searchable. People around the world can see what you have to offer.

Your portfolio should, at a minimum, include your logo, a tag line, and highlights of your best work or key products. We suggest you include case studies and/or testimonials, and blogs to give your portfolio added substance.

Your portfolio is like a shop window in which you want a display that entices people to enter your store. Feel free to make your portfolio as engaging as possible — maybe even entertaining — to more easily connect with potential customers or clients.

Picking the right platform to build your portfolio is easy. But as you’re building it, it can pay dividends to heed these tips:

highlight your best work and show it up front

make sure your website is easy to navigate

make sure to introduce yourself

include awards or commendations you’ve received

take advantage of the power of blogging

Conclusion

Whether you’re looking for a certain job or position, you have a line of products to sell, or you want to put your creative efforts on display for the world to see, an online portfolio can be a key part of your business. While you should put a lot of thought into designing your portfolio, you don’t necessarily have to put a lot of effort into building it.

Let a portfolio website builder do the bulk of the work for you. Select one of the free builders, or take advantage of a free trial offer. Then you should have a portfolio website up and running in no time.