Play Any Media File on Your iPad or iPhone for $15
Offers
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Drag and drop—with WALTR, it’s that simple to play any media file on your iOS device. Get it for $14.99 at SitePoint Shop.
You don’t need a third party iOS app to play any music or video file on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Just drag, drop, and play. WALTR is the only app that allows you to play MKV, AVI, and FLAC files natively on iOS devices, and it’ll also play MP3, APE, ALAC, M4R, WAV, WMA, and plenty of other file formats. Best of all, it’s fast, uploading 2GB in under a minute.
Get WALTR now and you’ll have lifetime access. Pick it up for 49% off at SitePoint Shop.
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns