Pay What You Want for the White Hat Hacker Bundle
Offers
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Beat hackers at their own game…and use those skills to up your own game and get a job in penetration testing. Pay what you want for seven white hat hacking courses at SitePoint Shop.
Master penetration testing and learn how to crack passwords, get remote control of devices, steal data, attack routers, and more—everything that companies want protection from. You’ll think like a hacker to gain the skills to thwart their attempts…and start your career in white hat hacking. You’ll have lifetime access to all of the material, so you can start as a complete beginner and work your way up.
Pay what you want for this white hat hacking bundle worth $765 at SitePoint Shop.
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns