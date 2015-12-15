Pay What You Want for 12 Microsoft Office Courses
Offers
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Think keeping a candy jar on your desk will make you the office MVP? Well, it will. But there’s another way, too—mastering Microsoft office with this 12-course bundle. Pay what you want for it at SitePoint Shop.
This bundle contains $990 worth of Microsoft Office courses that’ll help you work faster and smarter. You’ll learn your way around Word, Excel, Outlook, Access, OneNote, and Powerpoint, mastering essential time-saving functions, turning huge amounts of data into powerful visuals, creating sleek presentations, streamlining email, and more…everything you need to impress your boss.
Valued at close to a grand, the opportunity to pay what you want for a bundle this big doesn’t come around often. Go grab it at SitePoint Shop!
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns