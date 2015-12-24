Skip to main content

Pass the Amazon Web Services Certification Exams with This $19 Bundle

By SitePoint Offers

Offers

It’s no secret that hiring managers are impressed by developers well-versed in the Amazon Web Services platform. It’s also no secret that SitePoint Shop is home to some of the top certification trainings available—including this one. Get the Amazon Web Services certification bundle for $19.

This bundle includes two courses that’ll prep you for the AWS Solutions Architect and Developer exams. You’ll learn how to build and maintain apps for the Amazon platform, study scalability, get hands-on experience building a WordPress app, and more with the 23+ hours of content and more than 100 lectures.

Get exam-ready. Grab the AWS certification bundle for $19 at SitePoint Shop.

