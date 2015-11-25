Organize 2x The Keys With KeySmart 2.0
Offers
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
Sure, a bulky, noisy key ring is one of life’s smaller problems. But that doesn’t mean we can’t solve it—especially when the solution is as sleek as this one. And 30% off, to boot. Get the KeySmart 2.0 for $15.99.
Keep up to 10 keys neatly tucked away in this compact organizer. The KeySmart 2.0 holds two times the keys in half the space, accommodating keys of almost all shapes and sizes in a design the size of a pack of gum. And since it’s made of stainless steel, it won’t fall apart if you throw it in your bag every day. Got car keys? Use the included loop to attach them to the KeySmart.
Don’t miss your chance to get the KeySmart 2.0 for 30% off. Get it for $15.99 at the SitePoint Shop!
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns