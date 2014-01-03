The Online Shopping Cart Of Avactis

The Internet has taken the world by a storm, hasn’t it? Today you have online libraries, online databases, online e-books, online diaries and online shopping stores.

The popularity of websites like Amazon, eBay and iTunes is evidence of the fact that people love online shopping and there is a lot of potential in online stores.

If you are contemplating creating an online store then we have a solution for you called Avactis.

Avactis was founded by a US based company in 2001 but then in 2012 it was bought by an Indian firm Hummingbird Web Solutions.

The current Avactis team includes highly skilled software developers, web designers, customer support engineers, sales and marketing professionals, who create and support Avactis e-commerce solutions for their partners and users worldwide.

Below I discuss some of the important features of the online store creation software of Avactis.

Joomla based shopping cart

You can use the extension named Joomla Component which contains a specially designed skin with a Joomla component for easy integration of your Joomla website with Avactis.

There are three steps involved before you can integrate your shopping cart in your Joomla website.

One – Install Avactis shopping cart component within your Joomla website.

Two – Either install the free version of Avactis or buy the full version.

Three – Then follow the Joomla installation instructions and you are done.

Revamped Architecture

Avactis has an all newly designed architecture to have easy plug and play of extensions. Their shopping cart core upgrades blend seamlessly with the customizations which are separate from the main shopping cart code.

Integrate with Facebook

The shopping cart of Avactis can be installed on your Facebook page. This is not as trivial as it may sound to you at first. You can sell products directly on Facebook and people won’t have to go to your website to make the purchases. Every Tom, Dick and Harry has a Facebook account nowadays and they spend considerable hours on it every day. By having a store on Facebook you are exposing your shop to literally millions of potential customers.

Showcase your products and see the number of sales increasing.

Choose from lots of shipping methods

Avactis offers a lot of shipping methods which you can offer to your customers to ship their goods or you can customize them too.

You can restrict the location on shipping, the store will get you real-time shipping quotes from courier companies like UPS, USPS, FedEx, etc., you can set the fees for custom handling, you can create methods for custom shipping, you can offer free shipping and product specific shipping prices, the software supports international shipping, and you will have the option to confirm automatic shipping orders by e-mail.

Sounds good? Then go ahead to their website and purchase a plan. Three plans are available with different features and pricing. See which one suits you the best.

Also, drop in a comment below letting me know what you think about the Avactis shopping cart.