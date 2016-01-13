Offer: Foolproof Prep for the AWS Certification Exams
Offers
Share:
Free JavaScript Book!
Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.
RRP $11.95
https://images.stackcommerce.com/assets/productshot1-image/12827/7ec71e77d15462a870d8309db323889cbb3df0a8_main_hero_image.jpg
Take the next steps in your tech career, five minutes at a time. Get the Amazon Web Services Associate certification bundle for $29.
This bundle is packed with three courses full of mini lectures designed to help you ace the AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate, AWS Certified Developer, and AWS Certified SysOps Administrator Associate exams. The lectures range from five to 20 minutes long, so you can study up on material whenever you have a few minutes to spare—no cram sessions required. And at the end of each course, take a mock exam that’ll give you hands-on practice for test day.
Grab this Amazon Web Services Associate certification bundle for $29 at SitePoint Shop!
SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!
New books out now!
Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!
Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.
Popular Books
Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition
Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers
Form Design Patterns