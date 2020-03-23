Need to Edutain Your Kids While Distancing? Here Are Our Suggestions

We’ve found ourselves with more kids at home, and not enough productive and educational activities to do while schools ramp up their online learning capabilities. So we took to our library to see what we could dig up to keep them engaged with learning, and us able to focus on doing our own remote work.

Are you also looking for a way to educate and entertain your kids while they’re stuck at home?

We’ve put together a list of fun books that’ll keep your kids occupied and teach them valuable skills at the same time!

Starting with…

(and Smacking Zombies Upside the Web Development)

“So many HTML books are boring, dry, and great for the insomniac. Plus you barely get to kill zombies! Not so here.”

In this book they’ll learn a bunch of great skills like structuring a web page, adding lists, images and videos, just like this:

Once they’ve learnt the basics of killing zombies, they can progress to…

Like Putting Lipstick on a Zombie

“There’s a zombie gnawing on your arm! But there wouldn’t be if you threw some CSS in its face.”

Taking zombie killing skills to the next level, this book shares great tips on styling websites and understanding things like padding and margin with a cool castle example:

And if they’re ready to step it up a notch, they can enter the world of JavaScript with…

“As comprehensive as it can get. It’s everything you need to build with JavaScript.”

Learn the most popular programming language and build an interactive quiz to test your skills!

As well as a matching game…

“In this tutorial, we’ll explore Vue for game development. We’ll build an electronic variant of the popular Match Pairs game.”

Explore a fun use of Vue with a variant of the popular Matching Pairs game!

And finally, the building blocks of great HTML5 games…

“Create impressive and engaging, cross-platform games from scratch.”

You’ll learn how to dissect the elements that make successful games and develop practical skills in game design, loops and user input, animation, maps, collision detection and AI, mathematics, game physics, and much, much more!

