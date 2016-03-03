Skip to main content

Master UX and UI Design for $39

By SitePoint Offers

Offers

Share:

Free JavaScript Book!

Write powerful, clean and maintainable JavaScript.

RRP $11.95

Get the book free!

Master UX and UI design for $39

Whether freelance, consulting, or part of a team, a well-rounded and in-demand web designer has to have a good handle on both UI and UX design. Whether you’ve already dabbled in both, none, or one, we’ll help you master the two—get the UI & UX Design Bootcamp for $39 at SitePoint Shop.

Fill in gaps in your knowledge, learn totally new things, or polish up old skills. You’ll learn how to interview users to learn what they want, master Android design basics, explore tactics for creating customer loyalty, test your designs, and more. You’ll come out of the courses with a real, working app, new programming skills, and a mastery of UI and UX design that’ll have hiring managers dying to get you on their team.

Start now, while this bundle is 96% off. Grab it for $39 at SitePoint Shop!

SitePoint Offers

SitePoint brings you deals and giveaways from our partners. Are there other kinds of deals you'd like to see on SitePoint? Tell us in the comments!

New books out now!

Learn valuable skills with a practical introduction to Python programming!

Read the book now

Give yourself more options and write higher quality CSS with CSS Optimization Basics.

Read the book now

Popular Books

jump-start-git-2nd-edition

Jump Start Git, 2nd Edition

visual-studio-code-end-to-end-editing-and-debugging-tools-for-web-developers

Visual Studio Code: End-to-End Editing and Debugging Tools for Web Developers

form-design-patterns

Form Design Patterns